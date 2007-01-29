Ad
euobserver
Brussels still urges member states to save more when the economy works well (Photo: European Commission)

Paris to get all clear on EU deficit penalty

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

EU finance ministers are set to drop a penalty procedure against France on Tuesday (30 January) for breaking the bloc's deficit ceilings, with Germany expected to follow in June.

The Ecofin meeting will give its approval of the European Commission's proposal to abolish the disciplinary action triggered in 2003 after France's budget deficit had breached the EU's limit of 3 percent of GDP.

Back in 2003, Europe's second-biggest economy recorded a deficit of 4.2 percent, but Paris ma...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Brussels still urges member states to save more when the economy works well (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections