euobserver

Energy liberalisation critics suffer blow in EU parliament

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's industry committee have backed the European Commission's idea of separating electricity companies' production and supply wings by forcing the parent company to sell its transmission networks.

In a vote on Tuesday (6 May), a majority of MEPs were in favour of so-called full ownership unbundling, making it clear that companies' asset break-up is the "preferred option" when it comes to liberalisation of the EU's energy sector.

At the same time, t...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

