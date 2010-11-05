Commissioner warns against 'panic' after air freight bombs

Extremely restrictive air security measures and "panic" are no solution, EU transport commissioner Siim Kallas said on Friday (5 November), in reply to Germany's calls for enhancing air cargo security following the Yemeni and Greek mail bomb attempts.

"Panic is not the remedy. We have to come up with a proportionate response and close the potential loopholes, but security can never be at 100 percent," Mr Kallas said during a press conference in Brussels, mid-way through a behind-closed-...