EU business activity makes uncertain comeback

Private sector activity expanded in November by the fastest rate in two years according to an influential survey released on Monday (23 November), but signs of weaker growth to come have also appeared on the horizon.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading for the 16-member eurozone rose to 53.7 this month, up from 53 in October. The data is based on a survey of the bloc's business managers, with scores over 50 indicating an expansion in economic activity.

