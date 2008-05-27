Car lobby wrecking EU emissions law, NGO says

Environmental NGO Greenpeace has accused the European car industry lobby of watering down vital emissions legislation in a report out Monday (26 May), with six activists dressed as cavemen arrested in Brussels in a publicity campaign.

The protestors, who did not have a Belgian permit, drove a stone age-type car as seen in the 1960s cartoon The Flintstones to the European Parliament building, where they delivered a stone tablet with the logos of German car firms Volkswagen, BMW a...