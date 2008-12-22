Austerity measures imposed on Latvia in return for emergency loans

Latvia is to receive €7.5 billion in loans from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to bolster its battered economy, hit hard by the ongoing global financial crisis.

The EU will stump up €3.1 billion of the package to the country, the latest European country and second EU member state to be forced to go cap in hand to Brussels and international financial institutions in the wake of the crash.

The IMF meanwhile will deliver €1.7 billion, with another €1.8 billion...