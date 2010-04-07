Ad
Sweden already operates a national levy on banks (Photo: alancleaver)

EU suggests €50 billion bank tax idea

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has published a study which suggests a new tax on banks could generate as much as €50 billion a year for EU governments, whose public finances have been left in tatters following the recent financial crisis.

The EU tax on bank leverage and risk-taking is just one of several "innovative financing options" in the commission document, published on Tuesday (6 April), with the region's finance ministers set to mull over the list at an informal meeting in Madrid this ...

