Poland to push new EU energy solidarity plan

Poland is planning to propose a new version of its previous government's energy solidarity pact plan, lowering the threshold for EU intervention in the event of a major supply crunch.

Under current EU rules, the bloc must react if there is a "significant" disruption of gas supplies affecting 20 percent of the EU's total consumption for eight weeks or more.

Poland wants the solidarity mechanism to kick in if disruption affects 50 percent of any one member state's imports however, c...