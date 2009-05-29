Ad
The EU said it will cut its own emissions by 20 percent below its 1990 levels by 2020 (Photo: EUobserver)

EU registers drop in CO2 emissions

by Elitsa Vucheva,

Greenhouse gas emissions in the EU fell by 1.2 percent – or the equivalent of 59 million tonnes of CO2 – between 2006 and 2007, but a number of member states are still lagging behind the targets set by the UN's Kyoto Protocol on fighting climate change, the EU environment agency said on Friday (29 May).

Seventeen EU Member States reduced their emissions in 2007, with only Spain and Greece among the older member states not doing so, according to the Copenhagen-based European Environmen...

