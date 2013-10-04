Infrastructure rules threaten alternative fuels bill

The debate in Brussels over how to develop viable alternatives to petrol and diesel boils down to a version of an age-old question: what comes first, the chicken or the egg?

The conundrum facing lawmakers is that motorists do not buy electric or gas powered vehicles for the simple reason that it is too inconvenient to charge or fill up their tank. Meanwhile, companies do not invest in new filling stations or charge points because there is not enough demand.

Resolving this question...