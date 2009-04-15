Ad
euobserver
The current economic crisis has highlighted the benefits of euro area membership for some countries (Photo: European Commission)

Poland continues drive towards euro

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The Polish government is pressing ahead with its ambitious plans to adopt the euro by 1 January 2012 as fears that the move would be premature under the current environment appear to be subsiding.

To join the currency shared by 16 of the EU's 27 member states, Poland would first have to first enter a two-year antechamber known as Exchange Rate Mechanism II, which allows only limited currency fluctuations between - in this case - the zloty and the euro. The Polish government hopes to ent...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The current economic crisis has highlighted the benefits of euro area membership for some countries (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections