Europeans wary of losing IMF chair after sex scandal

With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) currently involved in the bailout of three eurozone countries, Germany and the European Commission have said the IMF leadership should stay in European hands despite the Strauss-Kahn scandal.

With the French chief of the IMF, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, on Monday (16 May) denied bail and transferred to a special prison for sex offenders, EU leaders the same day voiced concerns about about how to hold on to the stewardship of the institution, which...