FIFA chief due to ignore EU ban on foreign players caps

FIFA, the federation of international football associations, is expected to push through quotas on foreign players in football clubs to allow no more than five non-nationals on the pitch at any time, by-passing EU rules on the free movement of workers.
According to Reuters, FIFA president Sepp Blatter is pushing for a "gentleman's agreement" on the issue among the national associations at the top annual congress of the federation in Sydney in May.
He is also seeking to agree such...
