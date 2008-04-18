Ad
euobserver
FIFA's chief is hoping to push forward the rule limiting the number of foreign players in national clubs (Photo: European Parliament)

FIFA chief due to ignore EU ban on foreign players caps

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

FIFA, the federation of international football associations, is expected to push through quotas on foreign players in football clubs to allow no more than five non-nationals on the pitch at any time, by-passing EU rules on the free movement of workers.

According to Reuters, FIFA president Sepp Blatter is pushing for a "gentleman's agreement" on the issue among the national associations at the top annual congress of the federation in Sydney in May.

He is also seeking to agree such...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
FIFA's chief is hoping to push forward the rule limiting the number of foreign players in national clubs (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections