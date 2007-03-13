MEPs keen to scrap UK rebate from future EU budget

MEPs in the budget committee agree that the UK's annual rebate from the EU's common coffers should be abolished by 2013 as part of the bloc's forthcoming budgetary review.

The committee on Monday (12 March) adopted a non-binding report by French centre-right Deputy Alain Lamassoure on the EU's revenues or "own resources" which argues that the revised system should be more transparent and simpler than the current one.

The European Commission is planning to launch a public debate i...