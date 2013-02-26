Ad
Latvia - the eurozone's next member? (Photo: European Commission)

Euro membership is 'guiding light' for Latvia reform

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The euro has been "a guiding light" for economic reform, Latvia's central bank governor told MEPs on Tuesday (26 February)

Speaking at a hearing with MEPs on the European Parliament's Economic committee, Ilmars Rimsevics, the Governor of Latvia's central bank, described the eurozone as "a stable and big ship" adding that "Latvia would like to join that".

Rimsevics and Andris Vilks, the country's finance minister, were pushing Latvia's credentials as part of the government's bid t...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

