EU credibility at stake over climate financing

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday (29 October) face an international credibility test as they struggle to firm up their financial commitment to fighting climate change.

The meeting comes a few weeks ahead of a gathering in Copenhagen where a global deal on reducing greenhouse gas emissions after 2012 - when the current Kyoto set-up expires - is supposed to be reached.

But internally, the EU, a self-proclaimed global environmental do-gooder, is struggling for agreement, wi...