EU plans for diesel tax hike spark fierce opposition

The European Commission is locked in an internal struggle over whether to raise the minimum duty on diesel fuel from 2012, with several EU capitals preparing for a similar battle, if the proposal is eventually adopted by the college of commissioners next week.

EU tax commissioner László Kovács is set to table a proposal to harmonize the minimum level of excise duties at €359 per 1000 litres of diesel in 2012 and subsequently at €380 in 2014, a move which would see most EU states increa...