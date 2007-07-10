Ad
euobserver
Mr Lepper says he will not come back to the coalition (Photo: Wikipedia)

Poland's ruling coalition crumbles

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

Poland may be heading towards an early election this autumn following an apparent break-up of the ruling coalition, with the internal political turmoil likely to influence Warsaw's further performance in EU treaty talks.

The government crisis occurred late Monday (9 July) after Polish prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced that Andrzej Lepper, deputy prime minister and agriculture minister, had been sacked due to his alleged involvement in a corruption case.

"I cannot rule ou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Mr Lepper says he will not come back to the coalition (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections