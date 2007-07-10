Poland's ruling coalition crumbles

Poland may be heading towards an early election this autumn following an apparent break-up of the ruling coalition, with the internal political turmoil likely to influence Warsaw's further performance in EU treaty talks.

The government crisis occurred late Monday (9 July) after Polish prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced that Andrzej Lepper, deputy prime minister and agriculture minister, had been sacked due to his alleged involvement in a corruption case.

"I cannot rule ou...