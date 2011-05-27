Police crack down on Spanish anti-austerity camp

Police launched a morning crackdown on anti-austerity protesters camped out in the main square in the Catalan city of Barcelona on Friday (27 May).
According to eyewitnesses, riot police moved in to Placa de Catalunya between 7 and 8 am, firing rubber bullets, tear gas and baton-charging the protesters. Footage from the encampment shows police attacking peaceful demonstrators without prior provocation.
Some two individuals were arrested, with 46 injured and five admitted to hospi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here