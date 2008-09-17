Ad
euobserver
EU finance ministers insist the US banking crisis will not spread to Europe (Photo: Wikipedia)

Europe throws cash at nervous markets

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

For the second day in a row, the European Central Bank (ECB) flooded the financial system with cash in an attempt to stabilise markets and restore confidence in Europe's financial institutions.

Meanwhile, finance ministers across the EU attempted to persuade both markets and ordinary people that European banks were not in any danger.

On Tuesday (16 September), the ECB offered money markets €70 billion in a one-day tender following similar action on Monday, when the Frankfurt-based...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
EU finance ministers insist the US banking crisis will not spread to Europe (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections