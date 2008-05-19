Ad
Seizures of counterfeit medicines increased by 51 percent in 2007 compared to 2006. (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

EU sees surge in seizure of counterfeit goods

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The number of counterfeit goods seized by EU customs increased considerably last year compared to 2006, with a particular surge observed in certain products such as toys, medicines and cosmetics.

The number of seized counterfeit toys increased by 98 percent compared to 2006, while the seizure of medicines climbed by 51 percent, and seizures of fake cosmetics and personal care products such as razors or moisturising creams was up by 264 percent.

By contrast, cases involving fake CD...

