Dairy farmers near Ciney, Belgium spill milk to protest EU policies (Photo: European Milk Board)

Milk farmers step up direct action across Europe

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Dairy farmers, bludgeoned by low milk prices, dumped some 3 million litres of milk onto Belgian fields on Wednesday (16 February), in a desperate attempt to convince European politicians to come to their aid.

Using manure trucks, around 300 farmers covered fields near the town of Ciney with the equivalent of a day's production in southern Belgium.

Following a peak in milk prices in mid-2008, world markets have seen a sharp decline. A recent drop of some 40 percent has pushed milk...

Green Economy
Green Economy
