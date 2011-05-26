Brussels denies talk of Greek euro exit

The European Commission has denied that there is any ongoing discussion by the EU executive of a possible Greek exit from the euro after the Greek commissioner, Maria Damanaki, raised the issue on Wednesday.

"You have to see the comments of Maria Damanaki as intended to convince her countrymen and countrywomen of the necessity of pushing ahead with reforms to increase the competitiveness of the country and budgetary consolidation to put public finances on more sure footing," commission ...