Geithner breaks currency taboo

US treasury secretary nominee, Tim Geithner, said Thursday (22 January) that China was artificially "manipulating" its currency in order to provide a boost for Chinese exports.

EU officials however refused to comment on whether this was also their opinion of the situation.

Asked whether Europe shared these views, the European Commission's economic and monetary affairs spokesperson told this website on Friday: "Commissioner Almunia's position, which is the same as the Eurogroup's ...