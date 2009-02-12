Sarkozy defends French car plan

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has defended his country's support plan for the automobile sector despite growing criticism from a number of EU states.

Speaking from Kuwait City on Wednesday (11 February), where he is currently on a tour of Gulf States, Mr Sarkozy said the plan had "nothing to do with protectionism."

He continued that other EU states were welcome to put funds into French plants in their markets but that it was his responsibility "to keep jobs in France."

...