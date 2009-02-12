Ad
euobserver
France's automobile plan has attracted criticism from other EU states for being 'protectionist' (Photo: © European Community, 2008)

Sarkozy defends French car plan

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has defended his country's support plan for the automobile sector despite growing criticism from a number of EU states.

Speaking from Kuwait City on Wednesday (11 February), where he is currently on a tour of Gulf States, Mr Sarkozy said the plan had "nothing to do with protectionism."

He continued that other EU states were welcome to put funds into French plants in their markets but that it was his responsibility "to keep jobs in France."

...

