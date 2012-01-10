Ad
Clegg (l) and Cameron: the deputy PM is a former MEP and EU commission official who studied at the College of Europe in Bruges (Photo: number10.gov.uk)

British deputy PM: EU veto is 'temporary'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British deputy leader Nick Clegg has predicted the UK will drop its veto on the EU fiscal compact, but urged Brussels not to go too far with reforms.

Speaking to press after a meeting of Liberal politicians at Admiralty House, a historic building in the government district in London, on Monday (9 January), he said: "We believe [the new treaty] should, over time, be folded into the existing EU treaties so you don't get a permanent two parallel treaties working separately from each other...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

