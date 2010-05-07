German President clears Greek bail-out bill

German President Horst Koehler has signed into law the bill allowing Chancellor Angela Merkel to make emergency loans to Greece as part of a wider eurozone bailout of the debt-ridden country.

The development, on Friday evening (7 May), follows ratification of the bill by both houses of the German parliament earlier the same day and casts doubt on the chances of success of a legal challenge against the bail-out law.

The challenge was put forward also on Friday in in the country's ...