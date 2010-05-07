Ad
euobserver
Germany's euros can roll to Greece despite the legal challenge (Photo: pimousse3000)

German President clears Greek bail-out bill

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

German President Horst Koehler has signed into law the bill allowing Chancellor Angela Merkel to make emergency loans to Greece as part of a wider eurozone bailout of the debt-ridden country.

The development, on Friday evening (7 May), follows ratification of the bill by both houses of the German parliament earlier the same day and casts doubt on the chances of success of a legal challenge against the bail-out law.

The challenge was put forward also on Friday in in the country's ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Germany's euros can roll to Greece despite the legal challenge (Photo: pimousse3000)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections