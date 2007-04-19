Ad
euobserver

Chinese toys top EU product blacklist

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The EU has issued an alert against almost 1,000 dangerous products being sold across Europe over the past year, with potentially harmful toys representing a fourth of the blacklisted goods and half of all notified products being imports from China.

According to a report by the European rapid alert system for dangerous consumer products (RAPEX) to be presented today (19 April), the national authorities took protective measures against 924 products in 2006.

Of the five most proble...

