euobserver
Car companies want financial help meeting EU carbon emissions reductions targets (Photo: Wikipedia)

Car makers want EU money to pay for CO2 law

Green Economy
by Philippa Runner,

European car manufacturers have agreed to ask the EU for a €40 billion loan to maintain a "level playing field" with the US, while bashing European plans to pass tough new laws on car engine CO2 emissions.

The Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) - which represents 15 major producers including VW, BMW, Renault and Fiat - put together the bid at a board meeting on Friday (3 October), after the US government announced a $25 billion support package for its c...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Green Economy

