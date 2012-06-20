Ad
Greek guards: questions remain as to how long the new government will last (Photo: Nikita Avvakumov)

Greece forms government, doubts remain

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A three-party coalition was formed in Greece on Wednesday (20 June) with Antonis Samaras sworn in as new prime minister, a precondition for any negotiations on the second bail-out to take place.

"Our efforts have yielded a parliamentary majority to form a durable government which will bring hope and stability," Samaras said when being sworn in by the country's president, three days after narrowly winning the elections over the anti-bail-out radical left Syriza party.

But Samaras' ...

