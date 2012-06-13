MEPs agree proposals toward 'fiscal union'

The European Parliament on Wednesday (13 June) approved draft laws that would strongly increase Brussels' power over eurozone countries' budgets. But they tempered the previously austere proposals with measures for growth, debt redemption and democratic scrutiny.

"This is the core of a fiscal union," said Austrian MEP and socialist leader Hannes Swoboda.

"This is the first time that there is a structural solution [to the eurozone crisis] on the table," said Liberal leader Guy Ver...