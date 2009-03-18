Water scarcity stalking Europe north and south, says report

Europe's use of water is unsustainable and is facing water scarcity and drought, the European Environment Agency has warned in a new report. The solution is no longer expanding supplies, the EEA argues, but cutting demand and the introduction of water pricing across all sectors.

The EEA, the European Union's environment advisory body, says that it is no longer just southern European member states such as Spain and Italy that are experiencing water stress, but the phenomenon is growing i...