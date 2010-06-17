Barroso calls for bank stress tests to be released

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has asked EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday (17 June) to allow the results of stress tests, currently being carried out on the region's biggest banks, to be made public.

"This would help to lift unfounded suspicion," Mr Barroso reported said, according to an EU source close to the talks. The commission is pushing for the summit's final conclusions to contain a declaration on the tests, which it says should be published on a "ba...