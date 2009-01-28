Anti-red tape strategy on target, says EU

EU Industry commissioner Gunter Verheugen said Wednesday (28 January) that the union is on course to achieve a 25 percent reduction in administrative burdens by 2012.

Speaking at the third strategic review of the Better Regulation strategy, Mr Verheugen said current and foreseen measures to reduce business red tape would result in a saving of over €30 billion.

"Good, strong, political will can deliver and we have delivered what we wanted to do," he said.

This positive view ...