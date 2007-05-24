Ad
No changes to euro criteria, Almunia signals to hopefuls

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

Europe cannot risk bending euro entry criteria as it could backfire for a country applying to join the common currency, EU monetary issues Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has said on his visit to Estonia.

Speaking during a visit to Tallinn on Wednesday (23 May), Mr Almunia said "If a country prepares seriously to join the eurozone, the advantages will be there for that member."

"But if the economy is not well prepared, the consequences of joining the eurozone will be negative, as ca...

