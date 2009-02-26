Ad
Scientists failed to agree on GMO maize on Wednesday (Photo: Notat)

GMO maize strains move closer to approval

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU scientists failed on Wednesday (26 February) to approve or reject a commission proposal to grant biotech companies a licence to produce two strains of genetically modified maize.

The two strains being considered by a European Commission scientific standing committee, Bt-11 maize produced by Swiss company Syngenta and 1507 maize produced jointly by Pioneer Hi-Bred International and Dow AgroScience, however have both already been approved by the European Food Safety Authority.

