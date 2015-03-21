EU firms still face barriers despite free trade drive

Many European firms are still subject to discrimination by the bloc’s main trading partners despite a recent drive to liberalise markets, according to a new report by the European Commission.

The annual ‘trade and barriers to investment’ report focuses on the EU’s six main trading partners: China, India, Japan, Mercosur (Brazil/Argentina), Russia and the United States, identifying nearly thirty major trade barriers that put EU firms and products at a disadvantage. T

The report, ...