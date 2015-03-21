Ad
euobserver
EU firms still face restrictions on trading their goods imposed by the bloc's main trading partners. (Photo: Jim Bahn)

EU firms still face barriers despite free trade drive

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Many European firms are still subject to discrimination by the bloc’s main trading partners despite a recent drive to liberalise markets, according to a new report by the European Commission.

The annual ‘trade and barriers to investment’ report focuses on the EU’s six main trading partners: China, India, Japan, Mercosur (Brazil/Argentina), Russia and the United States, identifying nearly thirty major trade barriers that put EU firms and products at a disadvantage. T

The report, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Roasting the messenger: How US sees critics of EU free trade
EU demands WTO ruling on Russian trade tariffs
EU firms still face restrictions on trading their goods imposed by the bloc's main trading partners. (Photo: Jim Bahn)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections