Ad
euobserver
A call for change in the EU's reform agenda (Photo: europa.eu)

French report calls for revision of EU's reform plan

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

An internal French report on how Paris is performing in implementing economic reforms, included the EU's Lisbon agenda, shows France is lagging behind but also claims that the whole policy package should be radically revised, French media reported on Wednesday (16 April).

The author of the report, economist and lawyer Laurent Cohen-Tanugi was appointed in October 2007 by the country's economy minister Christine Lagarde to look into the issue of Europe and its economic development in the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
A call for change in the EU's reform agenda (Photo: europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections