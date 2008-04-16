French report calls for revision of EU's reform plan

An internal French report on how Paris is performing in implementing economic reforms, included the EU's Lisbon agenda, shows France is lagging behind but also claims that the whole policy package should be radically revised, French media reported on Wednesday (16 April).

The author of the report, economist and lawyer Laurent Cohen-Tanugi was appointed in October 2007 by the country's economy minister Christine Lagarde to look into the issue of Europe and its economic development in the...