Ad
euobserver
Tensions between Mr Westerwelle (l) and Ms Merkel have resurfaced over the weakened plans for sanctions (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Backtrack on EU sanctions provokes infighting in Berlin, Frankfurt

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Germany's junior coalition partners have criticised the recent EU agreement on budgetary sanctions as being weak, while European Central Bank chief Jean-Claude Trichet is also unhappy.

Political infighting in Berlin resurfaced on Thursday (21 October) after German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle of the pro-business Free Democrats said sanctions for member states must be free of "political opportunism" and show "authority and assertiveness".

Mr Westerwelle slammed a Franco-Germ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Tensions between Mr Westerwelle (l) and Ms Merkel have resurfaced over the weakened plans for sanctions (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections