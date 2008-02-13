Ad
Romania - where people are among the poorest in the EU (Photo: European Commission)

Europe's poorest live in Bulgaria and Romania

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The bustling metropolis that is inner London has been declared the richest region in the European union. People living in Britain's capital are on average three times wealthier than the rest of the EU. On the other end of the scale, however, the bloc's poorest live in Bulgaria and Romania.

The average gross domestic product (GDP) per head in central London comes in at around € 67,798 – which is 303 percent of the EU average of €22,400, according to a Eurostat study published on Tuesday ...

