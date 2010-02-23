EU proposes bluefin tuna ban

After months of protracted wrangling, the European Commission has called on EU member states to back a ban on the international trade in bluefin tuna.

"Since there is a high risk that Atlantic bluefin tuna will soon be gone forever, we have no other choice than to act now and propose a ban on international trade," said the EU's new environment commissioner, Janez Potocnik, in Brussels on Monday (22 February).

Beloved by sushi eaters across the globe, scientists say bluefin tuna s...