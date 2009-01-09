Ad
euobserver
So far 18 EU states from France to Greece affected by the gas crisis (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

Ukraine in firing line for EU gas crunch costs

Green Economy
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

With EU experts heading to Russia and Ukraine on Friday in a bid to restart gas flows, one EU company has launched the first legal salvo - against Ukraine - to get its money back.

Vienna-based law firm Wolf Theiss on Thursday evening (8 January) filed a complaint at the EU court in Luxembourg on behalf of Hungarian gas provider Emfesz against Ukraine state owned gas transit company Naftogaz.

The legal complaint is based on a 1994 EU regulation to help European firms enforce rights...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

So far 18 EU states from France to Greece affected by the gas crisis (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections