Ukraine in firing line for EU gas crunch costs

With EU experts heading to Russia and Ukraine on Friday in a bid to restart gas flows, one EU company has launched the first legal salvo - against Ukraine - to get its money back.

Vienna-based law firm Wolf Theiss on Thursday evening (8 January) filed a complaint at the EU court in Luxembourg on behalf of Hungarian gas provider Emfesz against Ukraine state owned gas transit company Naftogaz.

The legal complaint is based on a 1994 EU regulation to help European firms enforce rights...