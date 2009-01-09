Ukraine in firing line for EU gas crunch costs

With EU experts heading to Russia and Ukraine on Friday in a bid to restart gas flows, one EU company has launched the first legal salvo - against Ukraine - to get its money back.
Vienna-based law firm Wolf Theiss on Thursday evening (8 January) filed a complaint at the EU court in Luxembourg on behalf of Hungarian gas provider Emfesz against Ukraine state owned gas transit company Naftogaz.
The legal complaint is based on a 1994 EU regulation to help European firms enforce rights...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
