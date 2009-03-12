Crisis intensifies debate on EU employment strategy

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso admitted on Thursday (12 March) that unemployment is soaring in the European Union, but insisted that the necessary safety-nets are in place to protect citizens.
"The European social model is working …working much better than the financial system or the economy as a whole," he said, referring to the stymied banking sector and the fall in EU growth that have dominated the political agenda for the last six months.
"When people lose...
