Ad
euobserver
The commission: cross-border financial groups such operating in both the banking and insurance spheres would come under greater scrutiny (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels wants stricter oversight of banks operating in more than one country

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has proposed to amend EU rules on the supervision of "financial conglomerates" to allow for stricter oversight in the wake of the financial crisis.

"Drawing lessons from the financial crisis, the commission proposes to equip national financial supervisors with new powers to better oversee the conglomerates' parent entities, such as holding companies," the EU executive said on Monday (16 August) in a statement.

Defining such conglomerates as financial groups...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The commission: cross-border financial groups such operating in both the banking and insurance spheres would come under greater scrutiny (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections