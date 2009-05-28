Surprise cash demand stalls Opel talks

An unforeseen request by General Motors for an additional €300 million to help its European subsidiary Opel, caused talks with the German government and potential buyout companies Fiat and Magna to stall in the early hours of Thursday morning (28 May).

"We had a nasty surprise when this demand turned up literally at 8 pm [an hour before the talks started]," said German Finance Minister Peer Steinbrueck, reports Bloomberg. "We did consider this a bit of an outrage."

