EU too slow to act over Greece, say MEPs

A number of senior MEPs have criticised the European Commission for acting too slowly in tackling the problem of Greece's budget deficit and rising debt levels.
Speaking after the European legislature officially approved a new commission for the next five years, Liberal leader Guy Verhofstadt said Europe had committed a "strategical error" in not intervening earlier in the Aegean country.
"The European Central Bank and the commission should have responded from the start with a ...
