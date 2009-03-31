Sweeping changes to EU telecoms market agreed

A ‘gentleman's agreement' on far-reaching changes to Europe's telecommunications sector between the three main institutions of the European Union was reached late on Monday, according to a spokesman for the European Commission.

"We have a draft deal that was concluded at a very late hour last night," telecoms spokesman Martin Selmyr told reporters on Tuesday (31 March).

"The commission is very confident that this draft deal will be voted as such in the parliament and [by member st...