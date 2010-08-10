Ad
EU membership talks with Iceland began on 27 July with fisheries expected to be one of the thorniest issues on the table (Photo: EUobserver)

Iceland and Brussels in fishing row as EU talks begin

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Just as Iceland is beginning its European Union membership negotiations, Brussels has warned it could block access for Icelandic and Faroe Islands fishermen to EU waters if they do not back down on plans to boost their mackerel catch.

Seas warmer than usual this year have seen a migration of mackerel out of EU waters to cooler more northerly territories fished by Icelanders and Denmark's Faeroese, who have both upped their mackerel catch allowances in response, angering Brussels.

