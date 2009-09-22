Opaque banking fees leave EU citizens in the dark

If tracking down the bank which charges the lowest account fees has left you frustrated in the past, new evidence suggests you may not be alone.
A report published by the European Commission on Tuesday (22 September) described the price structure for current accounts offered by European banks as: "very opaque making it almost impossible for consumers to know how much they are paying."
So unclear is the information on websites and printed material that the independent experts prod...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here