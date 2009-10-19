Milk farmers to get controversial EU aid of €280 million

The EU commission on Monday proposed a special milk fund worth €280 million to ease the troubles of the dairy sector and to put an end to the continuous protests of farmers in the past months, including in Luxembourg where agriculture ministers were meeting.

EU agriculture commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel said her pockets were "emptied" and compared herself to a bird whose "feathers are plucked alive" after having been forced to give in to demands of 21 of 27 member states and furious ...