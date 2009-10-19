Ad
euobserver
A recent protest by farmers in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Milk farmers to get controversial EU aid of €280 million

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission on Monday proposed a special milk fund worth €280 million to ease the troubles of the dairy sector and to put an end to the continuous protests of farmers in the past months, including in Luxembourg where agriculture ministers were meeting.

EU agriculture commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel said her pockets were "emptied" and compared herself to a bird whose "feathers are plucked alive" after having been forced to give in to demands of 21 of 27 member states and furious ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
A recent protest by farmers in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections